Friday, June 7, 2024
Man posing as law enforcement officer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant operation, Liaquatabad police have arrested a man posing an officer of a federal law enforcement institution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Owais, was allegedly involved in extorting money by posing as a law enforcement officer.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Zeeshan Siddiqui, the accused used to threat and blackmail citizens to extort money.

Following a complaint, the police promptly registered a case and apprehended the alleged accused.

SSP Central Zeeshan Siddiqui confirmed the arrest and stated that a case has been lodged against the accused.

