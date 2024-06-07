Man posing as law enforcement officer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant operation, Liaquatabad police have arrested a man posing an officer of a federal law enforcement institution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Owais, was allegedly involved in extorting money by posing as a law enforcement officer.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Zeeshan Siddiqui, the accused used to threat and blackmail citizens to extort money.

Following a complaint, the police promptly registered a case and apprehended the alleged accused.

SSP Central Zeeshan Siddiqui confirmed the arrest and stated that a case has been lodged against the accused.