Man posing as law enforcement officer arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: In a significant operation, Liaquatabad police have arrested a man posing an officer of a federal law enforcement institution in Karachi, ARY News reported on Friday.
The accused, identified as Muhammad Owais, was allegedly involved in extorting money by posing as a law enforcement officer.
According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Central Zeeshan Siddiqui, the accused used to threat and blackmail citizens to extort money.
Following a complaint, the police promptly registered a case and apprehended the alleged accused.
SSP Central Zeeshan Siddiqui confirmed the arrest and stated that a case has been lodged against the accused.