Matters moving on backdoor with PTI’s Founder, says Hafiz Hamdullah

ISLAMABAD: “Matters are moving on backdoor with the PTI’s founder but the May 09 issue has been the sticking point”, JUI leader Hafiz Hamdullah said in an interview with ARY News on Monday.

“PTI’s founder is saying, he didn’t commit anything, why he beg pardon over it,” Hamdullah said.

He said the party’s founder is also not been prepared to go outside the country.”It was said in a meeting that the PTI’s founder talks about election, ‘how could it happens'”.

“Any breakthrough with the PTI’s founder is not improbable,” JUI leader said.

Hafiz Hamdullah said, “Nawaz Sharif and the People’s Party did that thing, what they were promising not to do”.

“This is not a government and neither I accept their mandate,” JUI leader said.

“If the government completed its tenure, it will be on the cost of playing havoc with the country,” he said.

“The JUI will not back the military courts at any cost,” replying a question he added.