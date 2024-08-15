Arrest made in connection with ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry’s death

The United States law enforcement agencies have made an arrest in connection with the death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry due to a ketamine overdose.

US media outlets reported that authorities arrested a person for allegedly supplying the lethal amount of ketamine found in his blood.

The accused was arrested in Southern California in connection with Perry’s overdose that led to his death.

According to the US media outlets, US attorney for Los Angeles and the DEA administrator will announce the development in a press briefing later today.

Authorities began an investigation in May after police officials indicated they were tracing Matthew Perry’s procurement of the illegal drug.

Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the top-rated Hollywood television comedy ‘Friends,’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

The manner of his death was initially said to be accidental but authorities investigated that Ketamine overdose was the key contributing factor in the tragic passing of Matthew Perry.

The December 15, 2023 autopsy report concluded Perry died from the ‘acute effects of ketamine’, which combined with other factors caused the actor to lose consciousness and slip below the water in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

“Based on the medical examiner’s findings, the Los Angeles Police Department, with the assistance of the Drug Enforcement Administration and the United States Postal Inspection Service, has continued its investigation into the circumstances of Mr Perry’s death,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Following his death, his friends confirmed that the Hollywood star was undergoing ketamine therapy for depression.

Perry, 54, who publicly acknowledged decades of drug and alcohol abuse, including the years he starred as Chandler Bing on the hit 1990s television sitcom ‘Friends’, had been sober for 19 months with no known relapses before his death, according to interviews cited in his autopsy.