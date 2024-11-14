Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly expecting their first child

Megan Fox is all set to embrace motherhood for the fourth time, as the Hollywood diva is expecting her first child with actor-singer Machine Gun Kelly.

Congratulations are in order for American actor Megan Fox, 38, and her longtime beau, rapper Machine Gun Kelly aka MGK, 34, who are expecting their first child together, she announced in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

Sharing a picture of herself, cradling her visibly grown baby bump, on the social site, the ‘Transformers’ actor captioned, “Nothing is ever really lost. welcome back 👼🏼❤️” and tagged the rapper. The following picture in the same post shows the positive pregnancy test of Fox.

First with MGK, the child will be fourth for the Hollywood starlet, who also shares three sons with her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, named Noah, 12, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 8.