Met Office forecast light rainfall in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast light rainfall in the city on Monday (today) with gusty winds and thunderstorm.

Minimum temperature was recorded 28°C in the metropolis while the maximum temperature is likely to soar to 33°Celsius.

The winds are blowing in the city at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour speed from the southwestern direction with 71% humidity.

The Met Office has forecast hot and humid weather in most of the districts of Sindh today, while Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Sukkur and Larkana are expected to receive light rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm.

Karachi received moderate rainfall in scores of areas leading to waterlogging on roads in North Karachi and Surjani Town on Sunday.

The Meteorological Department recorded 70.4 mm rainfall in Surjani Town, the highest in the city.

Other areas saw varying amounts of rainfall, with 26 mm in Orangi Town, 8.6 mm in Gulshan Maymar, 7.5 mm in North Karachi and 2 mm at Masroor airbase.