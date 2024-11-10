WATCH: Michael Vaughan names his top three Pakistan batters

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has named his top three Pakistan batters of all time across all formats of the game.

The former opening batter picked star batter Babar Azam in the third slot of his list for the top Pakistan batters.

“My number three is Babar Azam. He just lost his place in the Test side but I am sure he will get it back. He is a world-class batter and averages 47 across formats. In one-day internationals, he is averaging nearly 57,” Michael Vaughan said during a recent interview.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also got a mention in Vaughan’s list for the top three Pakistan batters.

“My number two is the big fellow Inzy. He may get across all the formats. He didn’t like to run between the wickets but he didn’t need to as he can struck the ball out of the ground,” he added.

Legendary Pakistan batter Javed Miandad was placed on the top slot. “Javed Miandad is my number one player. What a player. He was always competitive. He was ferocious.”

His statement came after Pakistan outclassed Australia in the three-match PAK v AUS ODI series.

Pakistan won the decider by eight wickets to seal the series 2-1 after making a remarkable recovery in the second PAK v AUS game.

Australia began the series with a two- wicket win, however, Pakistan levelled the series by claiming a nine-wicket victory in the second PAK v AUS ODI.

Earlier today, the hosts led by wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Rizwan defeated Australia by eight wickets in the third and final game of the series.

The series win was Pakistan’s first Down Under since 2002.