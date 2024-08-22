Microsoft announces Xbox Series X, S release date

Microsoft has announced the release date for its upcoming Xbox Series X and Series S along with a special edition, a 2TB Series X.

Unveiled earlier this month, the three variants will be released on October 15 and on October 29 for select countries, according to an official press statement.

“Beginning later today, players will be able to pre-order the Xbox Series S – 1TB in Robot White, Xbox Series X – 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White, and Xbox Series X – 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition,” the August 21 statement read.

The 1TB Series X is priced at $449.99, the 2TB Series X will cost gamers $599.99 while the white 1TB Series S is worth $349.99.

While announcing the release date of the upcoming console, head of Xbox devices, Roanne Sones said that there was no better time to jump in with the new consoles.

“At Xbox, our vision is to bring more games to more players across a wide variety of devices. It’s a great time to play Xbox games, many of which will be available on day one for Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and Game Pass for Console members,” Sones added.

Read more: Take-Two Interactive provides update about GTA 6’s launch on Xbox

While the latest consoles will be rolled out across all regions where Xbox hardware is supported, several countries including India, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Israel, Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, and the UAE, are not included in this initial release.

Meanwhile, Microsoft did not reveal any plans to introduce these models in these excluded regions.