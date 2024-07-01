Minal Khan’s response to fan’s marriage proposal goes viral

Pakistani actor Minal Khan’s blunt response to a fan went viral after he extended a marriage proposal to the actor.
The interesting exchange of words occurred when she shared a video on her Instagram account where she posed for pictures wearing a black and white dress.
“Life is black and white,” Minal Khan wrote in the caption with a ghost emoji.
Several showered love on the actor as the post received around 30,000 likes and more than a hundred comments.
However, the reactions to the video went viral when a fan expressed his wish to marry the showbiz star.
The fan proposed Minal Khan in the comments section writing, “I want to marry you.”
Responding to the proposal, the actor apprised the fan that he had no chance as she was already married.
“I am already married bhai [brother],” she wrote while responding to the marriage proposal.
Disheartened by the news, the fan replied, “Sun kay dukh huwa [It is saddening to hear this].”
It is pertinent to mention that Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in September 2021 and welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, last year.
While sharing the first picture of their newborn baby boy, Ahsan Mohsin expressed his overwhelming emotions on the birth of his first child, along with a warm note.
He wrote, “By the grace of Allah I have been blessed to have you in my life my son, I have waited and waited so long for the right time to have you in my life – you’re going to be the star in my life .. Muhammad Hasan Ikram.”