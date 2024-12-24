Mobile phone production declines by 8% in Pakistan

Pakistan’s local mobile phone production experienced an 8 per cent decrease in November 2024 compared to the same month in 2023.

According to the report of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), it indicates that mobile phone manufacturing fell by 35 per cent in November 2024 when compared to October 2024.

In November 2024, the number of locally manufactured mobile phones reached 2.31 million units, while production in October 2024 was recorded at 3.53 million units, according to the PTA report.

The report also highlighted that mobile manufacturing achieved a seven-month peak in October 2024.

Over the first eleven months of 2024, local mobile manufacturing rose by 57 percent, totaling 28.43 million units. This increase is attributed to the restrictions on imports, as stated in the report.

PTA report further said that the increase in local manufacturing of mobile phones can be attributed to the halting of imports from other countries.

Out of the 28.4 million units produced in the first eleven months of 2024, 17 million were smartphones.

Additionally, the report noted that 11.4 million 2G phones were manufactured during the same period.

By the end of 2024, the demand for mobile phones manufacturing is projected to reach 32.9 million units, according to the report.