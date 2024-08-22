Rizwan dubbed ‘unstoppable force’ after unbeaten ton in first PAK v BAN Test

Following Mohammad Rizwan’s unbeaten 171-run knock in the first Test against Bangladesh, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi called the wicketkeeping batter ‘an unstoppable force.’

Rizwan started day two with 24 runs and went on to add 240 runs to the total in partnership with vice-captain Saud Shakeel.

The wicketkeeping batter missed out on a double century as Pakistan declared their first innings at 448/6.

Reacting to his inning, PCB Chief Mohsin Naqvi said that Mohammad Rizwan has proven himself an asset for Pakistan in Test cricket.

“What an unstoppable force Muhammad Rizwan has proven to be in the Test Match today! Congratulations to him for scoring 150 runs with the help of 9 Fours and 3 Sixes! He has surely proven himself to be an asset for Test Cricket in Pakistan,” the chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board wrote in a post on X.

Naqvi expressed hope that the right-handed batter would continue with his form and score valuable runs for the national side in the games ahead.

“What a treat to watch! Hoping to see his performance elevate in the coming matches as well, he has surely made Pakistani Cricket Fans proud,” Mohsin Naqvi said.

Mohammad Rizwan was the top-scorer for the home side, having played an unbeaten knock of 171 off 239 deliveries, including 11 fours and three sixes.

The wicketkeeping batter joined the elite group of Pakistani wicketkeepers who crossed the 150-run mark in Test cricket, which includes Imtiaz Ahmed, Taslim Arif, Rashid Latif, and Kamran Akmal.

It was also the first time since 2009 that a Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter has scored 150 runs in a single Test match.