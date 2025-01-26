Mohsin Naqvi denies attending anti-China event in US

HOUSTON: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi denied attending anti-China event in United States (US), said and said that opponents are just spreading venomous propaganda

Speaking to newsmen in Houston, US, Mohsin Naqvi clarified that he participated in a youth event, which was given a wrong impression through propaganda. “I did not attend any anti-China event in the United States,” he added.

The interior minister said that such propaganda ‘does not matter’ as he did not attend any such event. He highlighted that the purpose of his visit was to develop an effective plan against terrorism through cooperation with American politicians.

Moshin Naqvi stressed that the war against terrorism is not just Pakistan’s fight but a collective battle. He warned that anyone who takes up arms against Pakistan will be dealt with iron hands.

The Interior Minister expressed concern that the members of US House of Representatives are being incited against Pakistan.

He advised politicians to refrain from harming Pakistan’s interests. He stated that the meetings with Congress members were very positive.

To a question regarding injury of Pakistani batter Saim Ayub, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, said he is in contact with batter on daily basis to get updates about the rehab.

“Saim Ayub is currently undergoing rehabilitation, and the cast on his foot will be removed in a day or two.” He said that Saim Ayub’s recovery will take time.

“I do not want to jeopardize his future by rushing his return for the Champions Trophy 2025.”

Earlier on January 22, the interior minister said that the US is Pakistan’s most important economic and strategic partner.

Speaking to the US Congressmen Thomas Richard Suozzi and Jack Bergman, who belong to Democrat and Republican parties, respectively, in Washington, Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan greatly valued the assistance the US had provided it in various sectors. “Pakistan attaches special importance to its ties with the USA,” he added.

Naqvi went on to say that Pakistan wanted to further expand collaboration with the USA.

He expressed the hope that the congressmen’s visit to Pakistan would help further strengthen the relations between the two countries.