SC to take up Monal Restaurant’s review plea on September 5

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed review plea of Monal Restaurant against closure orders for hearing, ARY News reported.

A three-member bench of SC headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take up review plea of Monal Restaurant, Sunshine Heights and La Montana Restaurant on September 5.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will be the other two judges of the three-member bench.

On August 15, Supreme Court (SC) issued a contempt of court notice to Malik Luqman Ali Afzal, the owner of the Monal Restaurant, located at Margalla Hills.

Hearing a case related to commercial activities at Margalla Hills National Park, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, that the owner of restaurant assured the court about the closure of the hotel, but now he is doing ‘propaganda’ against justice on TV.

Why he did not appear before court today, the CJP asked. Ali Afzal should give jobs to the staff of restaurant to his other eateries, the top judge remarked.