web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Friday, August 30, 2024
- Advertisement -

SC to take up Monal Restaurant’s review plea on September 5

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
By Raja Mohsin Ijaz
|

TOP NEWS

Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz
Raja Mohsin Ijaz is ARY News' Special Correspondent covering Foreign & Diplomatic Affairs from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday fixed review plea of Monal Restaurant against closure orders for hearing, ARY News reported. 

Monal Restaurant remains one of the most popular dining spots in Islamabad, known for its stunning views and diverse menu.

A three-member bench of SC headed by CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa will take up review plea of Monal Restaurant, Sunshine Heights and La Montana Restaurant on September 5.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan will be the other two judges of the three-member bench.

On August 15, Supreme Court (SC) issued a contempt of court notice to Malik Luqman Ali Afzal, the owner of the Monal Restaurant, located at Margalla Hills.

Read more: Monal Restaurant to shutdown on September 11

Hearing a case related to commercial activities at Margalla Hills National Park, CJP Justice Qazi Faez Isa remarked, that the owner of restaurant assured the court about the closure of the hotel, but now he is doing ‘propaganda’ against justice on TV.

Why he did not appear before court today, the CJP asked. Ali Afzal should give jobs to the staff of restaurant to his other eateries, the top judge remarked.

A recent post shared on Monal social site said confirmed its closure next month. “It’s time to say Goodbye. As per Honorable SCP directions, we are closing on 11/09/2024,” the post said.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.