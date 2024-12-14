Sindh introduces new motor vehicle fitness certificates

KARACHI: The provincial government of Sindh has introduced new motor vehicle fitness certificates and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs), ARY News reported.

According to reports, the newly introduced motor vehicle fitness certificates will feature advanced safety measures including barcodes. These measures are designed to improve vehicle fitness and ensure better road safety.

Minister Sharjeel Memon stated that the initiative aims to curb the issuance of fake motor vehicle fitness certificates, increase government revenue, and minimize environmental pollution.

He further mentioned that all old records will be securely seized from the MVI wings across Sindh and a central database for motor vehicle fitness certificates will be maintained using an application. Compliance with the new system will be ensured through the assistance of traffic police and SOPs, as well as the help of highway and motorway police.

Sharjeel Memon also emphasised that regular snap-checking by designated officers will be conducted to prevent the issuance of fake certificates. Disciplinary action will be taken against inspectors found issuing fraudulent certificates.

Read More: Pakistan announces new policy for smuggled cars

Earlier on December 4, in a bid to curb the misuse of authority, Pakistan Customs had introduced a new policy restricting the use of smuggled tempered cars by government officers.

The policy, aimed at preventing Customs officials from utilising thousands of impounded vehicles in their custody for personal gain.

The authorities have imposed restrictions on the use of smuggled tempered vehicles in the government department, cancelling No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of all the cars being used by the officials.

The Custom Intelligence Office at the provincial level is restricted to using a maximum of ten cars, officials said.

The policy has been introduced to stop the misuse of authority, as smuggled tempered vehicles are being increasingly used by Pakistan Customs officials, who have thousands of impounded vehicles in their custody.

As per the new policy, the Islamabad Customs Intelligence office cannot use more than 12 vehicles, while the Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar offices are allowed to use upto10 cars.

The new policy aims to promote transparency and accountability within the government department.