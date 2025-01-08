Fan asks Ali Tareen to pick Ahmed Shahzad, Umar Akmal for Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans owner Ali Jahangir Tareen has responded to fans’ request to pick Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal in the PSL 10 draft.

The Pakistan Cricket Board had initially announced Gwadar as the host for the PSL 10 players draft, however, it was later rescheduled due to logistical issues.

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 player draft will now be held on 13 January at Huzoori Bagh, Lahore Fort.

As the draft nears, fans have been asking their favourite teams’ owners to pick the players who they believe will help their team in the tournament.

However, Multan Sultans owner Ali Jahangir Tareen received a fan request to pick Ahmed Shahzad and Umar Akmal just to save their careers.

In a post on X, the fan asked the Multan Sultans’ owner to change the design and colour of the team’s jersey and pick either of the two cricketers.

“Ali Bhai pls change the design and specially color of Multan sultan’s jersey and pls somehow create a space to pick either @Umar96Akmal or @iamAhmadshahzad To help them to save their careers plsss a fan request,” the fan wrote.

Tareen responded by turning down both requests made by the fan.

“Sorry bro, No to both requests [folded hand emoji],” Ali Jahangir Tareen wrote.

As per the pick order for the PSL 10 players draft, Multan Sultans will make the fifth pick in the platinum category.

It is worth noting here that Islamabad United are the defending champions of the Pakistan Super League, having won the previous edition in 2024.

They have won the PSL thrice, Lahore Qalandars won twice while Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans have lifted the trophy once throughout the nine editions.