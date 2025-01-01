Murree, Galyat brace for snowfall

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has forecast heavy snowfall and rain in Murree, Galyat and surrounding areas over the next few days.

PDMA Director General Irfan Ali Kathiya said on Wednesday that Murree and surrounding areas are likely to receive snowfall until January 6.

In view of the evolving situation, the PDMA has set up 13 facilitation centres for the assistance of tourists, the PDMA DG said and advised tourists to carefully plan their journeys, taking into account the anticipated heavy snow in Murree before they set out for travel.

Irfan Kathiya said the district administration is on alert for 24 hours to handle any kind of disaster. The district administration is always there for guiding and protection of the tourists, he added.

Irfan Kathiya informed that in case of any emergency PDMA helpline 1129 and WhatsApp number 0336980429 can be contacted.

In anticipation of a surge in tourist traffic due to the snowfall, the City Traffic Police has implemented comprehensive measures to prevent congestion.

Approximately 200 traffic wardens have been deployed to manage the expected influx of vehicles and ensure smooth traffic flow.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Murree, Mughees Ahmad Hashmi, assured that strict adherence to directives from Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the Inspector General of Police, and the Additional Inspector General of Traffic Police would be enforced.