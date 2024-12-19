Indian YouTuber ‘angry’ with the video platform after investing 8 lacs

Indian YouTuber Nalini Unagar expressed her anger as she quit the video platform after investing INR8 lacs to build a YouTube career.

Indian YouTuber Nalini Unagar, of ‘Nalini’s Kitchen Recipe’, was forced to quit YouTube after her channel on the video platform failed to bring in any returns in three years, despite investing INR8 lacs to set up her kitchen studio.

Taking to her X handle on Wednesday morning, Unagar, who could manage to amass only 2450 subscribers on her channel, put up her filming equipment and kitchen setup for sale. “I failed in my YouTube career, so I’m selling all my kitchen accessories and studio equipment. If anyone is interested in buying, please let me know,” she wrote on X after deleting more than 250 videos on her channel.

“Let me confess today – I have invested approximately INR8 lakhs in my YouTube channel for building a kitchen, buying studio equipment, and promotions. The return? INR0,” she disclosed, expressing her discontentment with the algorithm of the platform, favouring only certain creators and their content.

“I’m honestly angry with YouTube. I spent my money, time, and even risked my career to build my channel, but in return, YouTube gave me nothing. It feels like the platform favours certain channels and specific types of videos, leaving others with no recognition despite the hard work,” she expressed.

Responding to Unagar, several social users advised her against quitting and to give this career option another chance.

To which, she replied, “I’m overwhelmed by your suggestion not to quit YouTube. Let me remind you—I dedicated 3 years to YouTube, creating over 250 videos. However, I didn’t get the response I had hoped for, so I’ve finally decided to stop making videos and have deleted all my content from the platform. Online platforms require a bit of luck too, so it’s wise not to rely on them as a primary source of income. Your ‘shop’ can shut down before you even wake up the next day.”

