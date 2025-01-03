Nana Patekar’s comment on Virat Kohli triggers meme fest

Veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar took the internet by storm after revealing his surprising admiration for star Indian batter Virat Kohli.

During a recent interview, the ‘Wanted’ actor revealed that he refrains from eating if the star batter gets dismissed early in his inning.

“Virat Kohli is my favourite player. If he gets out early, you don’t know, I don’t like to eat [food]. I am that much interested in cricket. Our exams are same, their game [cricketers] ends in five days, ours [Bollywood actors] lasts up to 1.5-2 years, whose result public decides,” Nana Patekar said.

His comment has since sparked a meme fest as the former Indian captain failed to score big in the ongoing AUS v IND Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

Apart from his ton in the second inning of the first Test in Perth, the right-handed batter has found it hard to get going despite getting good starts.

Virat Kohli has a series aggregate of 184 runs in eight innings at a dismal average of 26.28.

Following his dismissal on 17 in the first inning of the final AUS v IND Test, fans have expressed their feelings using memes of veteran Bollywood actor Nana Patekar, who claimed that he refrains from eating food if Virat Kohli fails to score big.

