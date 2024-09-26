Netflix greenlights ‘East of Eden’ series starring Florence Pugh

Netflix has greenlit “East of Eden,” a seven-episode limited series, starring Hollywood actress Florence Pugh.

The show will be based on John Steinbeck’s 1952 novel, previously adapted for a 1955 movie directed by Elia Kazan.

Elia Kazan’s granddaughter Zoe Kazan is set to adapt the book for the series and will also serve as co-showrunner with Jeb Stuart.

Apart from Florence Pugh, Hollywood actors Christopher Abbott, Mike Faist and Hoon Lee will also star in ‘East of Eden.’

Reacting to the announcement, Kazan said, “In the process of bringing this family saga to life, the resonance of my own familial connection to the material has not been lost on me.”

“But it is Steinbeck’s writing — personal, shocking, profound and free — that has kept me enthralled to East of Eden since I first read the book as a young teen. Working on this has been the greatest joy, and I am thrilled by the cast and crew we are assembling – and deeply grateful to Netflix, Fifth Season and Anonymous Content for their support,” she added.

Netflix has been working on the project since 2022 after it won a bidding war, with Pugh attached to it from the start.

She along with Zoe Kazan, directors Garth Davis and Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre will also executive produce ‘East of Eden.’

Davis is set to helm the first four episodes while Clermont-Tonnerre will direct the last three episodes.

Florence Pugh is awaiting the release of her Marvel superhero film “Thunderbolts*,” co-starring Hollywood actors Sebastian Stan and David Harbour.

The movie is set to hit theatres on May 2, 2025, and will see her character Yelena Belova, from “Black Widow” teaming up with “Captain America” mainstay Bucky Barnes to conduct covert operations on behalf of the US government.