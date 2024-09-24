Netflix to develop video game based on ‘Outer Banks’ series

Netflix is set to develop a video game based on the popular series “Outer Banks” as it dropped the trailer for the first part of season 4.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The series is the latest in the list of Netflix’s original TV series-to-video game adaptations.

The streaming giant will debut the game titled, “Netflix Stories: Outer Banks” on October 29 soon after the release of part 1 of season 4 of ‘Outer Banks.’

The description for the mobile game reads, “Join the Pogues back at the beginning of their quest to find long-lost treasure in ‘Netflix Stories: Outer Banks,’ an all-new interactive mobile game launching October 29, right before Part 2 of the hit series debuts. When you learn your estranged father has gone missing, you buy a one-way ticket to the Outer Banks to find the half-brother you’ve never met. Step into the world of ‘Outer Banks’ and make choices that impact your story. Will you risk it all to find treasure? Will you find your father? Will your love withstand the danger? There’s only one way to find out. Find this story and more in ‘Netflix Stories,’ an ever-growing catalog of interactive fiction games based on hit Netflix shows.”

It is worth mentioning here that Netflix has developed games inspired by “Emily in Paris,” “Virgin River” and “Love Is Blind.”

Read more: Netflix announces new ‘Carmen Sandiego’ game for all platforms

The streaming giant is also working on video games based on “Squid Game” and “Rebel Moon” which will be separate from its “Netflix Stories” line of games.

Meanwhile, Part 1 of ‘Outer Banks’ season 4 is set to debut on October 10 while Part 2 will launch on November 7.

Created by Jonas Pate, Josh Pate and Shannon Burke, ‘Outer Banks’ stars Chase Stokes (John B.), Madelyn Cline (Sarah Cameron), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Jonathan Daviss (Pope), Rudy Pankow (JJ), Carlacia Grant (Cleo), Drew Starkey (Rafe), Austin North (Topper), Fiona Palomo (Sofia), J. Anthony Crane (Chandler Groff), Pollyanna McIntosh (Dalia), Brianna Brown (Hollis Robinson), Rigo Sanchez (Lightner), Mia Challis (Ruthie) and Cullen Moss (Shoupe).