web analytics
31.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

‘Never really wanted to be a CEO’: Elon Musk reacts to X post

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Elon Musk responded to a social media user X, DogeDesigner, who claimed that Musk “never really wanted” to be a CEO.

Mentioning Musk’s old work habits, DogeDesigner stated that the CEO used to rewrite code for engineers at Zip2 after they left for home and worked 120 hours a week.

“Elon Musk used to rewrite the code of engineers working at Zip2 after they went home, and used to work 120 hours a week. He never really wanted to be a CEO,” the X user said in his post.

Elon Musk is the current holds the position of CEO at Tesla and SpaceX.

See the post here:

Meanwhile, the CEO of X, Elon Musk responded to the tweet in one word, “True”.

See Elon Musk’s response to the post here:

In 2022, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, although he tried to back out of the deal later. Forbes also reports that he owns an estimated 74 per cent of the company, now known as X.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.