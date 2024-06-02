‘Never really wanted to be a CEO’: Elon Musk reacts to X post

Elon Musk responded to a social media user X, DogeDesigner, who claimed that Musk “never really wanted” to be a CEO.

“Elon Musk used to rewrite the code of engineers working at Zip2 after they went home, and used to work 120 hours a week. He never really wanted to be a CEO,” the X user said in his post.

Elon Musk is the current holds the position of CEO at Tesla and SpaceX.

Elon Musk used to rewrite code of engineers working at Zip2 after they went home, and used to work 120 hours a week. He never really wanted to be a CEO. pic.twitter.com/fQOyNRM0QD — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) May 30, 2024

Meanwhile, the CEO of X, Elon Musk responded to the tweet in one word, “True”.

In 2022, Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion, although he tried to back out of the deal later. Forbes also reports that he owns an estimated 74 per cent of the company, now known as X.