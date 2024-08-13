‘No new tax to be imposed on electricity bills’

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the federal government would be requested not to impose new taxes in in electricity bills, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial government decided to talk to the centre regarding additional taxes in electricity bills.

“The federal government will be requested to exempt electricity bills from all kinds of taxes. If these taxes are necessary, they should be adjusted in some other way,” the energy minister added.

Syed Nasir Shah in a telephonic discussion with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K-Electric (KE) Moonis Alvi asked him to avoid adding taxes in electricity bills.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that there is a need to eliminate all types of federal and provincial taxes in the electricity bills.

The energy minister said that on the directive of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, the Sindh government wants to provide relief to the people in terms of electricity.

Earlier on August 3, Sindh Governor Kamran Tesori announced to provide free solar panels to residents using up to 300 units of electricity in the province

Governor Tesori revealed that 9,000 solar panels have been ordered for the first phase of this project.

He added that these solar panels will be distributed at no cost to the recipients, who will be able to use up to 300 units of electricity through solar power.

The installation and supply of these solar panels will also be free of charge, aiming to alleviate the burden of load shedding for many households.