PAK v AUS: Australia name Josh Inglis captain for T20I series, third ODI

Australia on Wednesday named wicketkeeping batter Josh Inglis the captain for the third PAK v AUS ODI along with the three-match T20I series.

Despite announcing the squads for the ODI and T20I home series against Pakistan, the hosts had not named a captain for the T20I series as Mitchell Marsh is on paternity leave.

Now, Australia’s national selection panel chairman George Bailey has announced that Josh Inglis will be leading the team in the third and final PAK v AUS ODI and the three-match T20I series.

“Josh is an integral member of the ODI and T20I teams and a highly respected player on and off the field. He has led Australia A previously and will bring strong tactical nous and a positive approach to the role. Josh will receive great support from the likes of Matt Short and Adam Zampa, along with senior players including Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis,” Bailey was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

It is to be noted that Australia’s ODI captain Pat Cummins along with Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith will miss the final ODI against Pakistan to prepare for the Test series against India, set to begin on November 22.

It will be the first time Josh Inglis will lead Australia in international cricket.

The hosts lead the three-match ODI series 1-0 after captain Pat Cummins guided his side to a thrilling two-wicket victory over Pakistan in the first ODI on November 4.

Pakistan and Australia will face off in the second game at Adelaide on November 8 while the third PAK v AUS game is scheduled for November 10 at Perth.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series with the first game scheduled for November 14 at The Gabba in Brisbane.