Brook makes surprising revelations about record partnership with Joe Root

England batter Harry Brook revealed the chat he had with Joe Root during their record-breaking partnership in the first PAK v ENG Test.

Speaking after the match, the right-handed batter revealed that they did not know the long-standing England partnership record they broke in the opening Test against Pakistan in Multan.

Harry Brook shared a partnership of 454 with Joe Root, breaking the previous record of 411 made by England’s Colin Cowdrey and Peter May 57 years ago.

Recalling their chat, the batter said that they were asking each other about the record, they had broken against Pakistan.

“We asked each other what the record was. We didn’t know what it was,” Brook said.

Meanwhile, the batter scored the first 300 or more since Graham Gooch reached the landmark in 1990 and his 317 was also only the sixth triple hundred by an England batter.

Root’s 262-run knock helped him soar to the top of the England Test run-scoring charts as he surpassed Alastair Cook who scored 12,472 runs in Tests for England.

Root and Brook dominated the Pakistan bowling in the first PAK v ENG Test, scoring their 454 runs in 522 balls.

Talking about his record partnership with his fellow batter, Joe Root said that they motivate each other to keep scoring runs.

“We have a good laugh out there together. We have played a lot of cricket together whether it be for Yorkshire or for England. He does make you laugh, sometimes without even trying. He’s fun to play with,” the 33-year-old said.

Day 4 of the opening PAK v ENG Test ended with Pakistan reeling at 152-6 after the visitors piled up a mammoth 823-7.

Pakistan were in a state of bother at the conclusion of the penultimate day of the three-match series opener despite an unbeaten fighting partnership between Salman Ali Agha and Aamir Jamal.