‘Pressure is on him’: Nasser Hussain on Babar Azam’s form woes

Former England captain Nasser Hussain opened up on the continuous decline in the form of star Pakistan batter Babar Azam during the PAK v ENG Tests.

The former Pakistan captain’s form woes continued as he returned with scores of 30 and 5 in the opening Test against England in Multan.

Reacting to the right-handed batter’s dismal outing in the first Test, Nasser Hussain said that Babar Azam was under pressure due to the lack of a big innings in his last nine Tests.

“Their (Pakistan) best player – a world-class player – Babar Azam is horrendously out of form. It’s nine Test matches without a half century – on these pitches! Maybe that’s psychological, with everything that he’s been through, giving up the white-ball captaincy? In this part of the world, if you are Babar Azam and you go two games without a half century or a hundred, the pressure builds, let alone eight, nine Tests. The pressure is on him, definitely,” the former England batter said after the first PAK v ENG Test.

Earlier today, the visitors defeated Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs in the first Test at Multan Cricket Stadium.

Spinner Jack Leach grabbed four wickets to help England beat Pakistan by an inning and 47 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

The hosts conceded the fourth-highest Test score in the first Test with England finishing on 823/7 in their first innings.

Nasser Hussain mentioned the absence of world-class spinners in Pakistan’s bowling attack, who have historically played a pivotal role in Pakistan’s victories.

“Spin hasn’t seemed to be much of a threat. Where are they with their spinners? Historically, we would have played against Abdul Qadir, Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed. They’ve always produced great mystery spinners,” he said.

The former England captain maintained that the hosts’ fast bowlers lacked express pace.

“And express pace: you wouldn’t say any of their three seamers that they are playing at the moment are express pace. That’s a dangerous combination. You have a top order that’s failing in the second innings and you’re not sure what pitch to prepare that suits your bowling attack,” Hussain stated.