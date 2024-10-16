WATCH: Cameraman imitates Sajid Khan’s celebration in second Test

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan brought Pakistan back into the second PAK v ENG Test after taking three quick wickets to leave England in trouble.

Day 2 of the game saw Ben Duckett scoring a century to keep the visitors alive as he shared a 52-run stand with Ollie Pope (29) before the latter was bowled by Sajid Khan.

The off-spinner dismissed the in-form batter Joe Root on 34, and in the next over, he also ended Duckett’s stellar knock at 114.

Harry Brook also fell prey to Sajid Khan five balls after Duckett’s dismissal.

The quick strikes left England struggling on 239-6 at Stumps on Day 2 of the second PAK v ENG Test in Multan.

Sajid Khan had figures of 19-1-86-4 at Stumps on Day 2.

However, the highlight of the spinner’s outing was his celebration after rattling Harry Brook’s stumps and bringing out the thigh-five celebration, which soon went viral.

He was joined by the cameraperson in the celebration as a viral video showed him also imitating the Pakistan off-spinner’s celebration.

Apart from Khan, left-arm spinner Noman Ali also contributed to dismantling the England top order as he picked up the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes to finish with figures of 21-4-75-2.

Jamie Smith (12*) and Brydon Carse (2*) will resume England’s innings on Day 3 of the second PAK v ENG Test.

The visitors lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after beating Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs last week at the same venue.