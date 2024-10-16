web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, October 16, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

WATCH: Cameraman imitates Sajid Khan’s celebration in second Test

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan spinner Sajid Khan brought Pakistan back into the second PAK v ENG Test after taking three quick wickets to leave England in trouble.

Day 2 of the game saw Ben Duckett scoring a century to keep the visitors alive as he shared a 52-run stand with Ollie Pope (29) before the latter was bowled by Sajid Khan.

The off-spinner dismissed the in-form batter Joe Root on 34, and in the next over, he also ended Duckett’s stellar knock at 114.

Harry Brook also fell prey to Sajid Khan five balls after Duckett’s dismissal.

The quick strikes left England struggling on 239-6 at Stumps on Day 2 of the second PAK v ENG Test in Multan.

Read more: Joe Root shines ball on Jack Leach’s head in second Test – WATCH

Sajid Khan had figures of 19-1-86-4 at Stumps on Day 2.

However, the highlight of the spinner’s outing was his celebration after rattling Harry Brook’s stumps and bringing out the thigh-five celebration, which soon went viral.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

He was joined by the cameraperson in the celebration as a viral video showed him also imitating the Pakistan off-spinner’s celebration.

Apart from Khan, left-arm spinner Noman Ali also contributed to dismantling the England top order as he picked up the wickets of Zak Crawley and Ben Stokes to finish with figures of 21-4-75-2.

Jamie Smith (12*) and Brydon Carse (2*) will resume England’s innings on Day 3 of the second PAK v ENG Test.

The visitors lead the three-match Test series 1-0 after beating Pakistan by an innings and 47 runs last week at the same venue.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.