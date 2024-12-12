Klaasen, Rabada return as South Africa name squad for ODIs against Pakistan

Pacer Kagiso Rabada and batter Heinrich Klaasen returned as South Africa announced the squad for the three-match PAK v SA home ODI series.

Apart from the two players, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi, who last played an ODI almost a year ago, are included in the South Africa squad.

Eighteen-year-old quick Kwena Maphaka, who dismissed star Pakistan batter Babar Azam on a duck in the first PAK v SA T20I, is the only uncapped player in the South Africa squad.

South Africa and Pakistan are currently competing in a three-match T20I series. The hosts lead the series 1-0 after beating Pakistan by 11 runs in the first game in Durban.

The two teams will face off in the second T20I on December 13. The three-match PAK v SA T20I series will culminate with the final T20I in Johannesburg on December 14.

Read more: Shaheen Afridi achieves major milestone in first South Africa T20I

After the conclusion of the T20I series, Pakistan and South Africa will face off in the first ODI on December 17 in Paarl, followed by the second game which is scheduled for December 19 in Cape Town.

The third and final PAK v SA game will be played on December 22 in Johannesburg.

It is worth noting here that South Africa quicks Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Gerald Coetzee were ruled out of the game against Pakistan following injuries.

South Africa ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Ottneil Baartman, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen.

Pakistan ODI squad:

Mohammad Rizwan (captain & wk), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Haris Rauf, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, and Usman Khan (wk).