Basit Ali slams ‘overconfident’ Pakistan for Multan Test loss

Former cricketer Basit Ali has blasted the ‘overconfident’ Pakistan team after they lost the second PAK v WI Test in Multan on Monday.

The national side lost the second and final Test by 120 runs after West Indies bowled them out for 133 while chasing a 254-run target.

The tourists won the game from 38 for seven in their first inning as their last three wickets added crucial 125 runs on the opening day of the second PAK v WI Test.

Reacting to the defeat, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali said that Pakistan’s bowling attack was responsible for the loss.

Speaking to ARY News, Basit Ali said that the game flipped after Pakistan failed to bowl out West Indies’ tail in their first inning of the second PAK v WI Test.

“Batters failed, but I think we lost the game due to bowlers. You let them score 163 after leaving them at 37 for seven. Their top-scorers were no. 9, 10 and 11 who are bowlers,” he said.

According to Basit Ali, the Pakistan side gets overconfident after winning a game.

“No doubt we won from England. But we get overconfident after winning a game. Players were given a two-day holiday for rest,” he said.

Pertinent to note here West Indies defeated Pakistan by 120 runs in the second Test in Multan earlier today. It was their first Test win on Pakistan soil after 1990.

Chasing a target of 254 in the second inning, the hosts’ batting lineup stumbled on a turning wicket as they were bundled out for 133 in the first session of Day 3.