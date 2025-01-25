Pakistan bowl out West Indies for 163 as Noman takes six-fer in second Test

MULTAN: Noman Ali bagged a six-fer as Pakistan bowled out West Indies for 163 in thier first inning of the second PAK v WI Test at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Pakistan debutant Kashif Ali took the first wicket for Pakistan after the tourists won the toss and elected to bat first on a turning wicket.

He dismissed West Indies opening batter Mikyle Louis (4) in his very first over while Amir Jangoo fell to Sajid Khan on a duck, leaving the tourists reeling at nine over the loss of two wickets.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite became the first victim of Noman Ali after scoring just nine runs, followed by Alick Athanaze who fell victim to a delivery of Sajid Khan to depart on a duck.

It was the 11th over of the first inning in which Noman Ali dismantled the West Indies batting lineup with a hat-trick, becoming the first Pakistani spinner to do so.

The Pakistan spinner dismissed Justin Greaves, Tevin Imlach and Kevin Sinclair on three consecutive deliveries to leave West Indies struggling on 38 for seven.

Kavem Hodge was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed on 21 with the scoreboard showing 54 runs over the loss of eight wickets after 16.2 overs on Day 1 of the final PAK v WI Test.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Cricket (@therealpcb)

However, West Indies made a remarkable comeback in the game as their last three wickets added 125 runs to the total.

Gudakesh Motie scored a valiant 55-run knock and was involved in two crucial partnership to steer the tourists out of the trouble and was the last batter to fall to Noman Ali.

Kemar Roach scored 25 while Jomel Warrican remained unbeaten on 36 to help West Indies post 163 on the scoreboard in the second and final PAK v WI Test in Multan.

It is to be noted here that Pakistan is leading the two-match PAK v WI series 1-0 as they defeated West Indies by 127 runs in the first game.