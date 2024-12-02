PCB announces unchanged Playing XI for second Zimbabwe T20I

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced an unchanged Playing XI on Monday for the second game of the three-match PAK v ZIM T20I series.

Led by captain Salman Agha, the winning Pakistan side of the first game will take on the hosts tomorrow (December 3) at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

It is worth noting here that all-rounder Salman Agha was handed the captaincy for the PAK v ZIM T20I series while white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan captained the team in the three-match ODI series.

A day earlier, spinners Sufiyan Muqeem and Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each as Pakistan defeated Zimbabwe by 57 runs in the first PAK v ZIM T20I in Bulawayo.

Chasing a target of 166, the hosts were bowled out for 108 runs in 15.3 overs as captain Sikandar Raza top-scored with 39 off 28 deliveries.

The tourists have won the ODI series 2-1 after they defeated Zimbabwe by 99 runs in the third and final PAK v ZIM ODI on November 28.

Pakistan T20I SQUAD: Ahmed Daniyal, Arafat Minhas, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (WK), Jahandad Khan, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Omair bin Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Ali Agha, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir and Usman Khan.