Pakistan to take on Australia in 2nd T20I to level series

SYDNEY: Pakistan all set to take on Australia in the second T20I to level the three-match series in Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here on Saturday, ARY News reported.

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second T20I against Pakistan at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia opted to go with an unchanged side, that defeated Pakistan in the rain-effect first T20I in Brisbane. Meanwhile, Pakistan have replaced Haseebullah Khan with left-arm wrist-spinner Sufiyan Muqeem.

Pakistan, lost the first PAK v AUS game after pacers and batter Glenn Maxwell led Australia to a commanding victory over the visitors in the rain-affected first T20I at The Gabba.

Read: Babar Azam breaks two records for Pakistan in first Australia T20I

While chasing a massive 94-run target in seven overs, Pakistan managed 64-9, losing by a margin of 29 runs. The game was reduced to seven overs due to the rain and thunderstorms.

The visitors had a horrible start to the run-chase as they lost six wickets in 3.2 overs with only 24 runs on the board. None of the top six batters managed to reach the double figures.

It is worth noting here that the Greenshirts thrashed Australia in the third and final ODI to secure their first series victory Down Under since 2002.

Playing XIs

Australia: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matt Short, Josh Inglis (c)(wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah