Sajid, Imam back as Pakistan announce squad for West Indies Test series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the two-Test match series against West Indies going to be played in Multan from January 17 to 29.

The squad included seven changes from the 15-member Test team that toured South Africa. Captain Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Rizwan, Nauman Ali, and Salman Ali Agha have been retained from the South Africa series.

To strengthen the spin department, off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Nauman Ali have been partnered with leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Huraira have also been recalled in place of the injured Saim Ayub and out-of-form Abdullah Shafique.

As part of workload management, Amir Jamal, Mohammad Abbas, Mir Hamza, and Naseem Shah have been rested. In their place, the selectors have retained Khurram Shahzad while recalling Mohammad Ali and including Kashif Ali.

In the absence of wicketkeeper-batter Hasibullah, who was injured during the South Africa tour, Pakistan Under-19’s former captain and Shaheenz’s captain Rohail Nazir has been included in the squad.

Pakistan squad for Test series against West Indies

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Kharim Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Haris, Muhammad Huraira, Muhammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper/batter), Nauman Ali, Rohail Nazir (wicketkeeper/batter) and Sajid Khan.

West Indies will take on Pakistan in back-to-back Tests in Multan. The first Test will be played from 17-21 January, while the second Test will be held from 25-29 January.

This will be the West Indies’ first Test tour of Pakistan in 19 years when they played three Tests in November 2006, while their last Test away Test series against Pakistan was in the UAE in October 2016. However, the West Indies have thrice toured Pakistan since April 2018 – once for the ODI series (June 2022) and twice for the T20I series (April 2018 and December 2021).

Schedule

First Test at Multan Cricket Stadium, January 17-21

Second Test at Multan Cricket Stadium, January 25-29