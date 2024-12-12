Federal govt announces free e-bikes for students

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced the provision of free electric bikes (E-bike) to students in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain chaired a meeting regarding the electrical vehicle policy.

He directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to install electric charging stations at all the petrol pumps in Islamabad.

It was decided in the meeting to provide free electric bikes to 120 top students of the federal board across Pakistan.

Rana Tanveer Hussain also announced 39,000 E-bikes and 1,900 electric rickshaws on concessional loans, adding that an electric vehicle policy will be presented soon.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on the installation of 40 charging stations on motorways and national highways of Pakistan.

The minister urged the digitalisation of the process for transparency, saying Islamabad will be made a model city in the light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision.

Earlier, the Punjab government increased the number of e-bikes allocation under the Chief Minister Youth Initiative.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Transport Department, the number of bikes has increased from 20,000 to 27,200.

Under the directives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, orphaned students are being provided bikes free of cost. Additionally, all female students who applied for electric bikes will receive their two-wheelers, the spokesperson confirmed.

Read more: CM Maryam distributes e-bikes among students

The Bank of Punjab had earlier approved loans for 20,000 students for bike purchases. So far, 7,500 bikes have been distributed to students, with daily deliveries ongoing.

The transport department reported that over 5,000 petrol-powered bikes and 2,000 electric bikes have been delivered to students. Work is underway to deliver an additional 6,500 electric bikes in the coming days, the spokesperson added.