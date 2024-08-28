web analytics
Pakistan asked to 'recover' stolen mosquito nets worth over Rs 250m

ISLAMABAD: The Global Fund has expressed concern over the theft of mosquito nets worth over Rs 250 million from a government warehouse in Quetta, Pakistan, ARY News reported citing sources.

In a letter to the Government of Pakistan, the Global Fund has demanded a comprehensive investigation into the theft and recovery of the stolen nets, sources added.

Sources revealed, that the letter, also copied to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of Balochistan, stated that the situation malaria control in Pakistan is critical.

The stolen mosquito nets were part of a grant provided by the Global Fund to support malaria control efforts in Pakistan, sources added.

The government had been warned multiple times about the need to insure the grant, as per the Grant Regulations. The Global Fund also emphasized that it is Pakistan’s responsibility to ensure the safety and security of the grant.

The theft of mosquito nets comes at a critical time when Pakistan is struggling to control the spread of malaria, which has increased six-fold since the 2022 floods.

The letter mentioned that Pakistan had requested 2.7 million mosquito nets for 2024-26 to combat the threat of Malaria.

Earlier, mosquito nets worth Rs 300 million were stolen from a government warehouse in Quetta.

According to sources within the health ministry, the 368,000 stolen mosquito nets, which were donated by international donors, were meant to be distributed in three districts of Balochistan, where 1.8 million nets are still being distributed by the NGO.

Sources revealed that the theft was discovered by an NGO, whereas the CMU team visited Quetta to investigate the matter and an investigation is underway.

However, efforts were being made to cover up the theft, sources added.

