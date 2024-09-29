web analytics
Panjgur DC orders immediate registration of non-local workers

PANJGUR: Deputy commissioner Panjgur, Balochistan, Zahid Ahmed Lango has directed the immediate registration of non-local laborers arriving for work in the region.

In a statement, the Panjgur DC warned that strict action will be taken against those employing non-local laborers without proper registration.

The registration process is mandatory for all laborers coming from outside Panjgur, according to the DC’s orders.

On Saturday, some unidentified gunmen gunned down seven laborers in Khudabadan – a locality in Panjgur District – Balochistan.

As per the police officials, the laborers – originated from Punjab, were staying in a workers’ quarter when some unidentified armed men stormed the quarter and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

The deceased laborers hailed from Multan and surrounding areas.

