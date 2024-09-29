Panjgur DC orders immediate registration of non-local workers

PANJGUR: Deputy commissioner Panjgur, Balochistan, Zahid Ahmed Lango has directed the immediate registration of non-local laborers arriving for work in the region.

In a statement, the Panjgur DC warned that strict action will be taken against those employing non-local laborers without proper registration.

The registration process is mandatory for all laborers coming from outside Panjgur, according to the DC’s orders.

Read more: Seven laborers gunned down in Panjgur firing

On Saturday, some unidentified gunmen gunned down seven laborers in Khudabadan – a locality in Panjgur District – Balochistan.

As per the police officials, the laborers – originated from Punjab, were staying in a workers’ quarter when some unidentified armed men stormed the quarter and opened fire, killing them on the spot.

The deceased laborers hailed from Multan and surrounding areas.