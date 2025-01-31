Parliamentarians’ monthly salary revealed after 200pc increase

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif has approved a salary increase for parliamentarians, effective January 1, 2025, ARY News reported.

One parliament member reportedly received approximately Rs. 519,000 in their account, following the salary increase.

However, the Speaker of the National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq, will continue to receive around Rs 218,000, with no increase. Similarly, the Deputy Speaker’s salary remains unchanged.

According to sources, the Finance Committee, authorised to make changes to the parliamentarians’ salaries, approved the increment on January 25. The committee has now implemented the salary hike, after the prime minster’s approval which has been reflected in the members’ accounts.

The sources revealed that the Finance Committee does not have the authority to increase the salaries of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The salary hike is expected to benefit all parliament members, with the exception of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

Earleir, the Punjab Assembly approved the increase in the monthly salaries of MPAs, provincial ministers, speaker, deputy speaker, parliamentary secretaries and other officials

The 19th session of the Punjab Assembly was held under the chairmanship of Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman tabled the bill to increase the salaries of members of the assembly.

Opposition leader Malik Ahmad Khan Bhachar raised some nominal objections before the House passed the bill with a majority vote.