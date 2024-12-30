Cummins gives his take on Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal in fourth Test

Australian captain Pat Cummins has addressed the controversial dismissal of Indian opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth AUS v IND Test.

The left-handed batter remained the top scorer for the tourists, having played a 84-run knock in the second inning as they needed 340 runs to win the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Rishabh Pant joined the young batter after Virat Kohli returned to the pavilion after scoring just five runs, leaving India struggling at 33/3.

The two attempted to stabilise the inning, however, Pant departed after scoring 30 runs.

Jaiswa’s crucial yet controversial dismissal in the 41st over dealt a heavy blow to India’s hopes of winning the fourth AUS v IND game as he was caught behind on a delivery bowled by Australian captain Pat Cummins.

Jaiswal attempted to hook a bouncer from Pat Cummins, however, he miscued the shot and the ball went straight into the gloves of wicketkeeper Alex Carey.

The on-field umpire rejected the hosts’ appeal for a caught-behind, leading Pat Cummins to review the decision.

After a lengthy on-screen review, third umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat declared Yashasvi Jaiswal out due to the deflection.

From there, India were never in the game as they lost the remaining wickets in quick session and were bundled out for 155, suffering an 184-run defeat in the fourth AUS v IND Boxing Day Test.

While several agreed with the third umpire’s decision to give Yashasvi Jaiswal out, others believed that the deflection was not enough to declare him out.

Reacting to a question about the dismissal after the game, Pat Cummins asserted that the decision was indeed given based on the evidence.

“I think it was clear that he hit it. I heard a noise (and) saw deviation. So I was absolutely certain that he hit it. As soon as we referred it, you could see him drop his head and basically acknowledge that he hit it,” Pat Cummins said.

Rohit Sharma, in his post-match conference, agreed that there was a clear deflection in the ball’s trajectory as it moved past Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat.

“It didn’t show in Snicko, but with the naked eye, there was a clear deflection. In all fairness, it looked like he touched it. But, more often than not, we fall on the wrong side of such decisions,” Rohit said.