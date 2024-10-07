Petition in PHC seeks disqualification of CM Ali Amin Gandapur

PESHAWAR: A petition seeking disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

“Gandapur has violated his oath of office and been liable to be declared as disqualified under Article 62 of the constitution,” petition read.

Chief Minister KP, Gandapur, has used government resources for his political rallies, according to the plea.

“The chief minister’s utilization of government resources for his political objectives has been unlawful,” petition read.

“It is concerning that CM Gandapur stormed over the federal government with his Lashkar,” according to petition.

“There are scores of cases registered in Punjab against the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He led hordes of people to Punjab, carrying the law in his hands”.

Following his disappearance, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, resurfaced in the provincial assembly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s disappearance remained a mystery for nearly 48 hours, until his surprise appearance during a sitting of the KP Assembly in Peshawar on Sunday night.