web analytics
33.6 C
Karachi
Monday, October 7, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Petition in PHC seeks disqualification of CM Ali Amin Gandapur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

PESHAWAR: A petition seeking disqualification of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has been filed in Peshawar High Court (PHC).

“Gandapur has violated his oath of office and been liable to be declared as disqualified under Article 62 of the constitution,” petition read.

Chief Minister KP, Gandapur, has used government resources for his political rallies, according to the plea.

“The chief minister’s utilization of government resources for his political objectives has been unlawful,” petition read.

“It is concerning that CM Gandapur stormed over the federal government with his Lashkar,” according to petition.

“There are scores of cases registered in Punjab against the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He led hordes of people to Punjab, carrying the law in his hands”.

Following his disappearance, Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, resurfaced in the provincial assembly.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister’s disappearance remained a mystery for nearly 48 hours, until his surprise appearance during a sitting of the KP Assembly in Peshawar on Sunday night.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.