Plane makes emergency landing at Lahore airport

LAHORE: A private airline flight coming from Karachi made an emergency landing at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport due to smoke detection in the cargo compartment, ARY News reported.

According to airport sources, the pilot requested emergency landing permission from the control tower after smoke was detected in the cargo area.

The aircraft landed safely and all passengers were evacuated. The airport sources said that a technical team is investigating the cause of the smoke.

Read More: Flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport after passenger dies mid-flight

Earlier, a Peshawar-bound Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight made an emergency landing at the Dubai International Airport due to a technical fault soon, ARY News reported.

According to sources in aviation, the PIA flight PK-284 made an emergency landing 50 minutes after it took off.

Sources said that the passengers was transported to the lounge to examine his health.