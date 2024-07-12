PlayStation Plus subscribers can play Sony’s Next Major Game For Free This Weekend

PlayStation Plus subscribers are in for a special weekend as Sony grants early access beta testing for the much-anticipated game, Concord.

Revealed during the last major PlayStation livestream event, many speculate that the hero shooter, developed by Firewalk Studios, might surpass Overwatch as the leading title in the genre.

Gameplay trailers indicate significant effort has been put into developing Concord’s diverse roster of characters, enticing those interested to experience the action firsthand.

According to the official PlayStation Blog, Sony has altered the conditions for Concord’s early access beta: it was initially restricted to those who pre-ordered the game, but now all PlayStation Plus subscribers can participate.

Subscribers can dive into Concord’s hero-shooter experience from July 12 to July 14. The early access beta features three modes—Trophy Hunt, Cargo Run, and Clash Point—each requiring unique strategies to secure victory.