PM Shehbaz hosts reception in honour of Azerbaijan president

ISLAMABAD: President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on Thursday visited the Prime Minister House where he a was given a guard of honour, ARY News reported.

President Aliyev along with his high-powered delegation met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet members.

The president of Azerbaijan landed Islamabad earlier in the afternoon for a two-day official visit accompanied by a delegation comprising ministers and businessmen.

Prime Minister Shehbaz welcomed the visiting dignitary on his arrival at the venue of the formal welcome ceremony.

The national anthems of both countries were played as the Azerbaijan president stood at the salute dais along with the prime minister.

The smartly turned-out contingents of the armed forces presented a guard of honor to the president.

Earlier, President Aliyev also paid a visit to the martyrs’ memorial at the Pakistan Monument Islamabad and laid a floral wreath.

He was received by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. On his arrival, a smartly turned-out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a salute to the visiting guest.

Read More: Azerbaijan president arrives in Pakistan on two-day visit

During the visit, President Aliyev will hold meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The two sides will engage in wide-ranging discussions on areas of mutual interest to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. Several agreements and MoUs are expected to be signed during the visit.

“The visit of the Azeri President reflects the robust cooperation and leadership-level dialogue between the two countries.”

Recently, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif attended an inaugural session of Pakistan-Turkiye-Azerbaijan Trilateral Summit held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.