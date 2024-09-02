PPP MNA Makhdoom Jamil’s aide Mumtaz Shah detained

MATIARI: People’s Party leader Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman MNA’s coordinator Mumtaz Ali Shah has been arrested from Karachi, his brother told the media here.

“We don’t know where he is being kept,” Zafar Ali Shah, a brother of Mumtaz Ali Shah told media.

Arrested aide of Makhdoom Jamil had shared a post against Sindh’s home minister at social media.

Recently two members of the media team of Makhdoom House were arrested from Hala and Udero Lal. Makhdoom Jamil uz Zaman, who is also the spiritual leader of Hala’s influential Sarwari Jamaat, had criticized the Sindh government over arrests.

Sindh’s Home Minister Zia ul Hassan Lanjar in the row, had advised Makhdoom Jamil to retire from politics and start poetry.

It is to be mentioned here that Matiari district’s SSP Asghar Ali Shah was removed from office, and Faisal Bashir Memon was posted as the new police chief of the district.

The new SSP called back the police officials to report back to the police office, who were posted on recommendation of Makhdoom House.