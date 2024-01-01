PPP summons CEC emergency meeting over election 2024

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has summoned an emergency meeting of the party’s Chief Executive Committee (CEC) on January 3 (Wednesday), ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the PP’s top decision-making body is expected to make key decisions regarding the general election 2024.

Sources said that the PPP leadership will take the party members in confidence on the inclusion of newcomers in the party and will hand over responsibilities to party members regarding the upcoming polls.

Furthermore, party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will rush to Lahore to attend the CEC meeting whereas PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari to join via video link.

Earlier, party sources revealed that former president Asif Ali Zardari will supervise the countrywide election campaign of Pakistan People’s Party.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will lead the party’s election campaign. Sources said that a schedule of public meetings being prepared, which will be addressed by the party’s top leadership.

Bilawal Bhutto will address election rallies in all four provinces, sources said. PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari will address some public meetings in Punjab and Balochistan.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will also attend some public meetings of the party along with Bilawal Bhutto. Bilawal will address public meetings at important constituencies and Division level party meetings.