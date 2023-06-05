34.9 C
Karachi
Monday, June 5, 2023
Private university van looted in Karachi

Afzal Khan
By Afzal Khan
KARACHI: In yet another incident of street crimes, robbers on Monday looted a van of a private university in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar, ARY News reported. 

According to details, the van of a university female student and teacher was looted by two robbers, riding motorbike, in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

The female students and a teacher were robbed of their mobile phones and cash, while the robbers fled the scene safely after throwing the key of the vehicle.

Earlier in March, businessmen and traders of Karachi threatened total shutdown of markets against the ‘rising street crimes’ in the metropolis.

Addressing a press conference, President Karachi Electronic Dealers Association (KEDA), Mohammad Rizwan Irfan, said that the Sindh government has ‘completely failed’ in controlling the street crimes in Karachi, pointing out the recent incident, wherein a ‘Rickshaw gang’ took away mobile phones and cash worth Rs15m from shop in the Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area.

