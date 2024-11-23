PTI protest: Internet service to remain suspended in THESE cities

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to suspend internet services across major cities of Punjab due to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest on November 24, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the Ministry of Interior will implement the suspension starting midnight tonight, impacting cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Multan.

Reports confirmed that mobile phone service will remain active, but internet and Wi-Fi services will be disabled. A decision on mobile signal suspension will be taken based on the evolving situation.

Earlier reports suggested that internet and mobile services might be disrupted in various districts of Punjab, Islamabad, and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On November 22, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) activated a firewall on mobile internet services, causing slower connections and disruptions to social media apps.

Earlier today, the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued an alert regarding the potential threat of terrorist activities by the Fitna-al-Khwarij group during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf protest scheduled for November 24.

According to the details, NACTA has advised provincial governments to implement the strictest security measures, warning that the Khwarij may attempt to carry out terrorist attacks during PTI’s protest.

The intelligence report issued by NACTA also suggested the possibility of Khwarij militants entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, and there are concerns that they may target major cities with terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the PTI has confirmed that it will not call off the November 24 protest, with large convoys from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) set to leave for Islamabad by 10 a.m.

Sources within the party say that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will oversee the coordination of the convoys and may lead any of them, with a large number of workers expected to join him.

In the meantime, reports have clarified that Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, will not be participating in any of the protests or rallies.