Sindh govt announces public holiday

KARACHI: The Sindh government announced public holiday on August 20th, Tuesday, to commemorate the Urs of saint Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai throughout the province, ARY News reported.

The Sindh government declared a public holiday on August 20th, Monday, to mark the Urs of renowned Sufi poet Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai.

The notification has been issued, and all government offices, educational institutions, and businesses will remain closed on the holiday.

The three-day annual Urs celebrations will take place in Bhit Shah, the city where Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai lived his life and his shrine is located.

The official events by the Sindh government include the Shah Latif Literary Conference, traditional Sindh wrestling matches, Sufi music performances, agricultural and industrial exhibitions, a cultural village showcasing Sindhi heritage, and the distribution of the prestigious Shah Latif Award.

This public holiday is a testament to the significance of Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai’s contributions to Sindhi literature and culture. His poetry and teachings continue to inspire people around the world.