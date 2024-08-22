Punjab Govt could not end problem with two-month relief: Hafiz Naeem

LAHORE: Hafiz Naeem has said that Punjab government could not diffuse the problem with two months relief in electricity bills, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media in Lahore, Jamaat Islami chief said, “They are trying to make the people fool with this charity.” “You have to give relief to whole Pakistan,” JI Ameer said.

He demanded permanent relief to people in electricity bills. JI chief also demanded forensic audit of the IPPs.

He said that August 28 will see an extremely successful protest strike.

“The ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’ has been a scheme to destroy traders,” he said. He said Jamaat Islami also wants expansion in the tax net. “There is corruption in the FBR,” he further said.

Hafiz Naeem said that promised relief amount has been lower than the capacity payment to the IPPs of the people close to the Sharif family.

JI leader said that in our and the PTI’s alliance, the PTI would have more benefit, but they made U-turn. “Alliances could not run long with confusion,” Naeem said.

He also demanded judicial probe of the May 09 incidents.

“I am saying from the very first day that the government must go to home,” he said.