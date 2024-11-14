Punjab govt launches shrimp farming internship programme

LAHORE: Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched the ‘Aqua Shrimp Farming Internship Programme’ for the youth, ARY News reported.

Speaking on the occasion, Maryam Nawaz said that practical training in shrimp farming will be given to youth with degrees in Fisheries, Aquaculture and Zoology while the interns will also get a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 for six months.

Shrimp farmers should benefit from worldwide demand.” She undeescored,”

“Young Zoologists will be trained at shrimp farm of Fisheries Department in Muzaffargarh,” the chief minister said

She said that youngsters can apply for internships online via job portal website

“More than US$1 Billion in foreign exchange can be earned through shrimp farming only on one 100,000 acres.”

