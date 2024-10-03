Govt pledges zero tolerance for those taking law into their hands

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized the strict enforcement of law in Punjab, pledging zero tolerance for those undermining the law, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Himmat Card, she highlighted her government’s commitment to the welfare of special persons in the province.

The Himmat Card, which will be operational from October 15, aims to benefit 65,000 special individuals, helping them integrate into mainstream society.

The initiative is supported by the Bank of Punjab, and Maryam Nawaz expressed gratitude to all involved in making this project a reality.

During her speech, Maryam Nawaz criticized the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), urging them to focus on public welfare instead of contributing in destabilizing the country.

She highlighted that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has always focus on development, citing infrastructure projects like motorways, roads, and metros as examples of their contributions to the country’s progress.

The Chief Minister of Punjab stressed that development must be prioritized over political chaos, asserting that PML-N’s mission is to serve the nation and improve the lives of ordinary citizens.