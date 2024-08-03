Punjab reports first polio case of 2024

LAHORE: Punjab reported the first polio case of the current year as six-year-old kid was confirmed to have infected with polio virus, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The National Institute of Public Health confirmed that the six-year-old child resident of Chakwal has been infected by polio virus.

This is the 12 polio case which has been reported in Pakistan so far this year.

Sources within NIH revealed that a total of two polio cases were reported from Sindh, while, nine polio cases were reported from Balochistan.

It should be noted that in April this year, polio virus was confirmed in 12 sewage samples from 8 cities across the country.

Sources claimed that the polio virus was found in the sewage of Karachi, Quetta, Usta Muhammad and Sibbi, Peshawar, Mastung, Naseerabad and Kohat.