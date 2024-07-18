‘Pushpa 2’ facing delay after Allu Arjun, director Sukumar’s feud?

“Pushpa 2: The Rule” risks facing a delay amid a fallout between South cinema icon Allu Arjun and director Sukumar.

According to Indian media outlets, the shooting of the movie has been delayed as the two departed on a holiday separately.

The speculations of a possible rift between Allu Arjun and ‘Pushpa 2’ director intensified after the actor was seen with a trimmed beard.

Reports said that Arjun trimmed his beard to protest after he had a disagreement with Sukumar.

Later, the actor left on a holiday with his family while Sukumar also departed for the United States to visit his family members.

Reacting to the reports, ‘Pushpa’ team claimed that the two were on good terms and will resume the film’s shoot towards the end of July.

The development on the film has been delayed several times as the shooting and release date faced changes in schedule on many occasions.

Initially, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on August 15, however, a delay in production and VFX forced the makers to postpone the film’s release to December 6.

It is pertinent to mention that the original ‘Pushpa’ was released in 2011 and became a blockbuster with Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun playing the lead roles.

Along with becoming one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time, it became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021.

‘Pushpa 2’ will see Arjun reprise his role of labourer-turned-don while Mandanna will return for her role as his love interest, Srivalli.

In May this year, Indian media outlets reported that the makers of the Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer are reportedly working to replicate international locations in India to meet deadline.

The makers of the movie were facing a tight schedule forcing to make last minutes changes to shooting schedule, reports said.

Director Sukumar decided against visiting the foreign countries for shooting. Instead, he asked the relevant department to construct replica sets at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.